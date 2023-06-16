Germany upgrades Typhoons with AI-powered electronic warfare suite

The German MoD has selected Helsing and Saab Germany to upgrade 15 Luftwaffe Eurofighter Typhoons with AI-enabled cognitive EW capabilities for future suppression of enemy air defence (SEAD) missions.

The German defence procurement agency BAAINBw has officially confirmed the selection process results, and the programme is set to receive approval from the German Parliament later this year.

The effort will see 15 German Typhoons equipped with Saab’s Arexis sensor suite, which Helsing’s AI platform will power.

The upgrades will be completed in 2028.

The additional capability will significantly change the jets’ reconnaissance and self-protection capabilities.

‘Traditional EW solutions have become stretched by