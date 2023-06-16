Germany upgrades Typhoons with AI-powered electronic warfare suite
The German MoD has selected Helsing and Saab Germany to upgrade 15 Luftwaffe Eurofighter Typhoons with AI-enabled cognitive EW capabilities for future suppression of enemy air defence (SEAD) missions.
The German defence procurement agency BAAINBw has officially confirmed the selection process results, and the programme is set to receive approval from the German Parliament later this year.
The effort will see 15 German Typhoons equipped with Saab’s Arexis sensor suite, which Helsing’s AI platform will power.
The upgrades will be completed in 2028.
The additional capability will significantly change the jets’ reconnaissance and self-protection capabilities.
‘Traditional EW solutions have become stretched by
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
Saab debuts deployable digital tower to support dispersed operations
Saab has debuted a new modular quick-to-deploy digital tower for deployable air traffic control management.
-
US Air Force takes delivery of laser weapons
Raytheon Technologies have delivered the fourth combat-ready laser weapon to the USAF.
-
City-wide imaging sensor flies on US drone
Logos Technologies, a subsidiary of Elbit Systems of America, has seen its BlackKite IR wide-area motion imagery (WAMI) pod flown on a US Army UAS for the first time.