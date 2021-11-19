Dubai Airshow 2021: Horizon Technologies and Airborne Technologies GmbH team up

Defence Insight - A400M for Indonesia
The Indonesian MoD placed an order for two A400M aircraft in multirole tanker and transport configuration, according to the Airbus announcement on 18 November 2021.
Horizon Technologies and Airborne Technologies Gmbh have agreed to jointly develop the design of surveillance pods specifically geared towards the ISR market to carry BlackFish system.
The agreement will cover both rotary- and fixed-wing applications and in line with the other SCAR-pod systems will allow a quick install/remove capability, in addition to being swappable between aircraft.
The companies are immediately available to provide helicopter and fixed-wing installations of BlackFish.
In early 2022, they will start offering its integration in the standard SCAR-Pods as well as its dedicated BlackFish Scar-Pod.
CEO of Horizon Technologies, John Beckner, commented on the partnership that partnering with an EASA certified design, production and installation company and the LINX mission management unit means ‘we can now offer a totally integrated BlackFish system’.
Meanwhile, Wolfgang Grumeth, CEO of Airborne Technologies, said: ‘being able to install and integrate [the BlackFish system] is a big step forward in offering our customers a total podded ISR capability.’
A planned $23 billion FMS package for the UAE has still not been fully approved, 12 months after it was first proposed.
As well as finally ordering the A400M, an aircraft Indonesia has been contemplating for some time, the Asian country has agreed to continue financing the KF-21 fighter programme.
Shephard explored the prospects for the UAE defence industry with Faisal Al Bannai, CEO of EDGE.
The UAE is among the top five importers of Brazilian defence products over recent years — and a new MoU seeks to strengthen this relationship.