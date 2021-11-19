Dubai Airshow 2021: Horizon Technologies and Airborne Technologies GmbH team up

The BlackFish technology will dramatically enhance the success of both SAR operations, as well as provide early detection of illegal activities like smuggling, narcotics and human trade. (Photo: Horizon Technologies)

Horizon Technologies and Airborne Technologies to jointly develop BlackFish SCAR-Pods.

Horizon Technologies and Airborne Technologies Gmbh have agreed to jointly develop the design of surveillance pods specifically geared towards the ISR market to carry BlackFish system.

The agreement will cover both rotary- and fixed-wing applications and in line with the other SCAR-pod systems will allow a quick install/remove capability, in addition to being swappable between aircraft.

The companies are immediately available to provide helicopter and fixed-wing installations of BlackFish.

In early 2022, they will start offering its integration in the standard SCAR-Pods as well as its dedicated BlackFish Scar-Pod.

CEO of Horizon Technologies, John Beckner, commented on the partnership that partnering with an EASA certified design, production and installation company and the LINX mission management unit means ‘we can now offer a totally integrated BlackFish system’.

Meanwhile, Wolfgang Grumeth, CEO of Airborne Technologies, said: ‘being able to install and integrate [the BlackFish system] is a big step forward in offering our customers a total podded ISR capability.’