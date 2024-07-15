To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Australia awards contracts for UAS platforms

15th July 2024 - 16:42 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

Quantum Systems Scorpion is an EVTOL UAS. (Photo: Quantum Systems)

The orders break new ground for the Australian Defence Force (ADF) as they include an order for loitering munitions, the purchase of an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) and the first order for SkyMantis 2 in the region.

The ADF’s inventory of UAS types has been boosted in the past week with three announcements on new contracts including an award for AeroVironment Switchblade 300 loitering munition and offering a substantial capability boost for the force.

Quantum Systems announced on 14 July it had been awarded two contracts under DEF129-SUAS (Land 129 Phase 4B) worth a total of AU$90 million (US$61 million) for Vector/Scorpion 2-in-1 fixed-wing eVTOL SUAS.

The contracts include the provision of training, maintenance, engineering, supply, and logistics and support services, with deliveries of UAS beginning in April 2025 and support services continuing into 2031.

The Vector UAS

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

